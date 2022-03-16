Man arrested after stolen vehicle crashed during police pursuit

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle was arrested after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Dewitt Township on March 7, according to the Chesaning Police Department. On March 15, Chesaning and St. Charles officers pursued the suspect, a 25-year-old man from the East Lansing area, in the stolen vehicle when he fled from a traffic stop, police said.

Police said the vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect rolled the vehicle multiple times before it came to a rest in a ditch.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said. A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers on the ground find the suspect along a riverbank about one mile from the scene of the crash where he was taken into custody.

