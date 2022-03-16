Morning fog, warmer temperatures thru Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re expecting another taste of spring for the next few days as we tap into a warmer air mass.

Better rain chances look to hold off until late week into the weekend. We still could have some mixed precipitation to talk about over the weekend too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Dense Fog Advisories are in play for several Mid-Michigan counties until 10 AM. Get the latest information on your area right here!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

A foggy start for many this morning with visibility below 1 mile for many. Remember fog driving safety tips; using low beam headlights along with giving yourself plenty of stopping distance.

Also with temperatures near and below freezing this morning, freezing fog could develop along with some icy spots on the roads. The best chance for this will be on any elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Improving conditions expected by the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with some rays of sun in the mix.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

Temperatures will be the bigger story with highs reaching well above average into the 50s near 60. Best chances of reaching 60+ will land near Flint and areas SW. Average for this time of year is only in the low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies will carry into the evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures not as cold tonight; only dropping back into the 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day (Thursday)

St. Patrick's Day Forecast (WNEM)

Conditions overall looking good for the holiday! We can expect our fair share of clouds going throughout the daytime hours. We could have to talk about a few isolated showers going into the afternoon and evening, but that’s all it looks to be is an isolated chance.

Despite the low end shower chance, the bigger story will still be the above average temperatures with highs reaching near if not above 60!

We will keep the low end shower chance into the evening and overnight into Friday. The better rain chances look to hold off until Friday PM into Saturday.

Rain Chances (WNEM)

Lows Thursday night will be a touch cooler in the 30s into Friday morning.

