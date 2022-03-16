Multiple mid-Michigan cities receive grant to ensure safe drinking water

Mich. (WNEM)- More than $2.8 million in grants have been awarded under the MI Clean Water Plan to help communities make sure residents have safe and clean drinking water.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Wednesday, March 16.

The United States Environment Protection Agency said the MI Clean Water Plan provides investments for communities and plan to support more than 7,500 jobs.

“I am proud to continue investing in Michigan’s water infrastructure under my MI Clean Water Plan,” Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help local communities across Michigan upgrade their water infrastructure, protect systems from toxic contaminants, and boost access to clean water for area residents. The MI Clean Water Plan creates jobs, protects public health, and lowers costs for Michigan families. We will keep getting things done on the issues that matter most to people’s lives like clean water, safe roads, great schools, and lower costs.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have given Drinking Water Asset Management Grants to these six communities:

· City of Bad Axe: $260,058

· City of Mount Pleasant: $492,231

· City of Southgate: $599,219

· City of Lincoln Park: $562,637

· Berlin Township in Monroe County: $489,552

· City of Woodhaven: $418,544

“These latest grants reinforce the State of Michigan’s ongoing commitment to the vital community drinking water infrastructure that supports and protects our families and businesses,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said.

“The City of Bad Axe is committed to providing high-quality water through continuous improvement of the water distribution system. The Drinking Water Asset Management grant provides the city a great opportunity to be reimbursed for the inspection of the water services and distribution system, usually the most overlooked portion of a water system. The city will inspect private service lines and public distribution mains to characterize, record, and maintain an inventory of distribution system materials, normally made of copper, galvanized, and potential lead lines,” Bad Axe City Manager Robert Stiverson said.

The Drinking Water Asset Management grants are a one time $36.5 million program started by EGLE’s clean water plan. They help water suppliers develop and update distribution system materials to find issues like in lead service lines.

