Police, Consumers Energy responding to gas explosion in Livingston Co.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to a gas explosion in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.

All lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 are closed due to the explosion north of Center Road, police said.

Authorities believe it’s a natural gas pipeline explosion. At this time, it’s unknown if there are any injuries. Consumers Energy and law enforcement are at the scene.

