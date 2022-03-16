Advertisement

Police, Consumers Energy responding to gas explosion in Livingston Co.

Michigan State Police are responding to a gas explosion in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to a gas explosion in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.

All lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 are closed due to the explosion north of Center Road, police said.

Authorities believe it’s a natural gas pipeline explosion. At this time, it’s unknown if there are any injuries. Consumers Energy and law enforcement are at the scene.

