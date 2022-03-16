Rental car business experiencing multiple catalytic converter thefts

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- A local business is the target of multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Now the owner of Lease and Leave in Bridgeport Township is speaking out. He is armed with footage of the crime.

It was the excessively loud engine start that alerted one of Henry McKinney’s employees to the problem.

“It’s real annoying. Especially when you have to pay almost $5,000 to $6,000 to try to replace catalytic converters,” McKinney said.

McKinney runs Lease and Leave, a car rental service, formerly Butterfield’s Used Cars.

The theft was on March 5, and was the third time in about a year catalytic converters were cut off his vehicles.

“We’re taxpaying citizens. We have employees that we have to pay, you know, we got a whole bunch of stuff that we have to do to provide for our family and this doesn’t do nothing but take away from it,” McKinney said.

In total, thieves have taken 28 catalytic converters. That is up to $26,000 worth of parts and labor due to the precious metal platinum in the piece.

“We have employees, this takes out of the money for us to pay employees and everything. You know, when you replace them, you know, God forbid they come down there and take another one that’s a new one,” McKinney said.

After previous thefts, McKinney installed cameras and got the thief on video. He said police do not want the footage released yet.

He described the suspect as a 5′11′ man, about 180 pounds and he was wearing a dark jumpsuit and surgical mask.

“You want to take from somebody who’s been servicing this community for over 17 years. You know, let alone not just taking it too personally, but you’re affecting the community as well. Because when you take from somebody that means, it’s additional cost that comes later on down the line,” McKinney said.

The latest crime occurred between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. The shop opens at 9 a.m.

Bridgeport Township Police confirmed to TV5 they are investigating the thefts.

