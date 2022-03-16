Saginaw Twp. middle school voted ‘School to Watch’

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- White Pine Middle School, part of Saginaw Township Community Schools, has been voted again as a ‘School to Watch’ from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle School Reform.

This is the fourth time White Pine has been on the list. The school has to demonstrate great middle school practices, have staff surveyed and submit a report after having a visit from evaluators.

Schools are rated based on academic excellence, social equity, development responsiveness and organizational structure.

White Pine was one of the first designated ‘Schools to Watch’ in 2006 for Michigan.

The school will get its award at the annual National Forum’s conference in Washington D.C. The event will be held in June.

“It is apparent that White Pine continues to look for, and find, best practices for middle-level learners. They continue to be a leader in middle school education throughout the state. Staff and students are engaged in classrooms. The principal is looking forward to the future of education by beginning the recruitment of future educators at the middle school level. This is an innovation that will help bring all students into the classroom as teachers,” said Frank McMurray, Michigan Schools to Watch director.

