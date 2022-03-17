CMU closes North Community to improve dining services

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The North Community at Central Michigan University will be closed for fall 2022.

The Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout halls are among the North Community. CMU stated this is to improve service in dining units and help student residents engage in campus life experiences.

The university said it will have more available housing than residential students based on enrollment estimates for fall 2022.

“We can meet student needs by expanding housing options on the south of campus and reopening Troutman, Wheeler, and Kulhavi halls in the Towers. These changes will enable CMU to provide higher service and support to students by streamlining operations,” the university said.

By closing the North Community, CMU said this will improve the level of service offered in those dining units and expand hours for meals in those communities:

Continuous service at the Eatery, Dine & Connect, and Social House (no more closures between 3 and 4:30 p.m.).

The Eatery and Dine & Connect will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Social House will be open for lunch and dinner, Monday – Friday.

Late Night at Social House will continue, Monday – Thursday.

Students who selected a single room in Robinson Hall will be moved to the top four floors of Wheeler Hall. Students will still have the same full-sized bed, sofa, and coffee table advertised for Robinson and they will have a common space, bedroom and bathroom in their living unit.

Honors Program Residential Community in Larzelere Hall will move to Thorpe Hall. Thorpe Hall offers the same room style as Larzelere Hall. Using their current roommate groups, the Office of Residence Life will reassign all students who selected Larzelere for fall 2022.

Business Residential College in Trout Hall will be moved to Beddow Hall. Beddow Hall offers the same room style as Trout Hall. Using their current roommate groups, the Office of Residence Life will reassign all BRC students for fall 2022. If you have not yet signed up to return to the BRC, please contact Kristen Kendrick at will be moved to Beddow Hall. Beddow Hall offers the same room style as Trout Hall. Using their current roommate groups, the Office of Residence Life will reassign all BRC students for fall 2022. If you have not yet signed up to return to the BRC, please contact Kristen Kendrick at holla1kk@cmich.edu

Leader Advancement Scholars in Calkins Hall will be moved to Merrill Hall. Merrill Hall offers the same room style as Calkins Hall. Using their current roommate groups, the Office of Residence Life will reassign all LAS students for fall 2022.

All other residents who selected a room in North for fall 2022 will be reassigned to other residential communities. North residents will receive a confirmation email with their new room assignment by 5 p.m. on April 18, 2022.

All standard hall two-bedroom suites will have four students, meaning two students will be in B rooms and two students will be in A rooms.

Students with any questions or concerns can call Residence Life for help at 989-774-3111 or by email at reslife@cmich.edu.

