Greta Van Fleet cancels more shows due to member being ill

Mich. (WNEM)- The Frankenmuth rock band Greta Van Fleet cancelled more concerts after one of their members was diagnosed at the hospital with pneumonia, according to a post made by the group on social media.

The band’s next concert in Huntington West Virginia has been postponed. On Wednesday, they cancelled two concerts scheduled for Flint and Ypsilanti.

Members Josh and Jake Kiszka were feeling sick on Wednesday. Jake was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, according to the social media post.

He is following an optimal course of treatment.

