Advertisement

Greta Van Fleet cancels more shows due to member being ill

Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNEM)- The Frankenmuth rock band Greta Van Fleet cancelled more concerts after one of their members was diagnosed at the hospital with pneumonia, according to a post made by the group on social media.

The band’s next concert in Huntington West Virginia has been postponed. On Wednesday, they cancelled two concerts scheduled for Flint and Ypsilanti.

Members Josh and Jake Kiszka were feeling sick on Wednesday. Jake was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, according to the social media post.

He is following an optimal course of treatment.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic alert
Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City closed for repairs
Here’s the latest forecast with meteorologist John Gross.
First Warn 5: Thursday evening, March 17
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has submitted signatures required to appear on the reelection ballot, the...
TV5 news update Thursday evening, March 17
Woman arrested during Oscoda Twp. meeting
Woman arrested during Oscoda Twp. meeting