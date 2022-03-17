Kildee introduces bill to expand semiconductor production with tax credit

WASHINGTON (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee introduced legislation to accelerate the production of American-made semiconductors.

Kildee’s Facilitating American Build Semiconductors (FABS) Act would create a 25 percent tax credit for businesses to invest in semiconductor manufacturing facilities as well as facilities to make the specialized equipment for the semiconductor manufacturing process. The tax credit program would last for 10 years.

“By bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to Michigan and the U.S., we can fix our broken supply chains, lower everyday costs for families, protect auto workers and create new good-paying jobs in our state,” Kildee said.

Facilities that manufacture or fabricate semiconductors are known as “fabs.” This tax credit would help with America’s manufacturing capacity, build new facilities to produce semiconductors and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain.

“We applaud Congressman Kildee for introducing this important legislation to incentivize semiconductor production in the United States,” said Governor Matt Blunt, president of AAPC, the trade association representing American Automakers Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis. “Semiconductors are essential to the auto manufacturing process, and recent shortages have led to temporary U.S. auto plant closures—negatively impacting American workers and consumers across the country. The investment tax credit at the heart of the FABS Act provides critical incentives for building new facilities to produce semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which will strengthen America’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity and our domestic supply chains generally. Like the provisions in the America COMPETES Act and USICA that provide $52B in CHIPS Act-related incentives—which American Automakers strongly support and urge Congress to quickly pass—the FABS Act provisions championed by Rep. Kildee will make our nation less reliant on imports and protect America’s national and economic security.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.