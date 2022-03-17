Nessel warning of $400 auto refund check related scams

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about scams while auto insurers issue $400 per-vehicle refunds to eligible policyholders.

One type of scam that could arise is an impersonation scam where someone may pretend to be with an insurance or government agency and contact a consumer about their refund, Nessel said.

Nessel is reissuing her consumer alert focused on warnings to avoid falling for an imposter.

Michiganders should know the following details about the refund:

Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements to operate on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, is eligible to receive a refund for that vehicle.

Eligible Michigan policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle.

Refunds must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits. Gift cards, premium discounts, and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

“These refund checks come at a time when many Michiganders have faced financial hardships, and I appreciate the bipartisan work done to achieve this win for drivers,” Nessel said. “Unfortunately, these refunds will likely attract bad actors who will turn this surplus into a scam. Remember, these are automatic payments back into your account. No one will call, write or email you for information prior to disbursing the money. And if you are contacted by someone claiming to need personal information before receiving your $400, remain skeptical and report it to my Consumer Protection Team.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox said insurers are required to disperse the refunds to eligible Michiganders no later than May 9.

“Our bipartisan auto insurance reform will soon put $400 per vehicle back in the pockets of Michigan drivers,” Whitmer said. “The refund checks will be automatically deposited into your bank account or mailed to your home, and I appreciate Attorney General Nessel for her leadership as we protect Michiganders against potential scammers. Remember, no one will contact you for information before you receive your refund. If someone contacts you and attempts to fish for personal information, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team. We will stay focused on getting things done for Michiganders and finding more ways to put money in people’s pockets as families face rising costs.”

Eligible policyholders who do not get their refund by May 9 should contact their auto insurer or agent. Anyone with questions of concerns that can’t be resolved with their insurer should contact DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

