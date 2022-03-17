STARS asking to use ARPA money in restoring Potter Street Station

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- After sitting vacant for more than 35-years, plans are now coming together to restore Saginaw’s Potter Street Station into a transportation hub for the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services.

The last freight train departed Potter Street station in 1986. It has sat vacant ever since then, even weathering a massive fire in the early 90s. Now, there is a renewed effort to restore it.

“This is kind of, the perfect moment,” said Jamie Forbes, Director of External Affairs for Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services.

The agency that runs Saginaw’s buses, STARS, wants to bring life back to the 141-year-old building.

In a meeting on zoom Wednesday, a transit advisory committee detailed a proposal to the city asking for American Rescue Plan dollars to make developing the site a possibility.

The first step in the process, a feasibility study with a price tag of about $200,000.

“To see if Potter Street Station would be an appropriate place to redevelop as a multi-modal transportation hub,” Forbes said.

The study would lay the groundwork for the work STARS has in mind for the area.

“There’s just a lot of complexities to this part of the city. And frankly, really destructive historical policies that have hurt the families that lived here. The land bank being open to this is a big deal because they’ve been holding these properties for a long time,” Forbes said.

The Saginaw County Land Bank owns a majority of properties near the station.

STARS is in the process of purchasing several land bank lots, five lots from the Potter Street Preservation Corporation, as well as privately owned properties.

“The land bank, the private owner, and the city, have all agreed that they will not stand in the way of this redevelopment,” Forbes said.

If funding is approved for the feasibility study, Forbes said she expects it to be completed by the end of the year.

