Warm weather for St. Patrick’s Day!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather this Thursday sees a repeat performance of Wednesday with milder, spring-like air! An incoming cold front does pose an isolated shower chance, but most of the day will be dry. We’re also still tracking a developing storm system in the Rockies that should bring widespread rain to the area by Friday evening.

Today

Out the door this morning weather conditions are running quiet, and it’s surely the nicest morning we’ve had all week. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy, and temperatures are running in the upper 30s and into the 40s. The wind is out of the southwest between 5 and 10 mph. The cold front posing today’s shower chance is off to the west in Wisconsin and Iowa.

St. Patrick's Day Forecast (WNEM)

By this afternoon, temperatures will be running in the lower 60s though our lakeshore locations will fair just a bit cooler. The wind will pick up in speed this afternoon, coming out of the west southwest between 5 and 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Highs Thursday (WNEM)

Clouds will also increase in number today just like Wednesday, leading to variably cloudy skies. This is partially due to the incoming cold front from the west. That front also brings in the isolated shower chance near dinnertime. Any showers that come in will be on the lighter side and should be brief. No prolonged rainfall is expected at any point during the daytime. Overall, it’s looking good if you want to air-out the house or spend some time outside!

Isolated Showers Thursday Afternoon/Evening (WNEM)

Tonight

We carry a continued isolated shower chance through the overnight, though everyone will be back to cloudy skies. That shower chance mostly looks to come in for our southern row of counties. Lows take a cooler turn tonight back to the middle 30s. The wind will come back down to 5 to 10 mph, but changing its direction to the north northeast.

Lows Thursday Night (WNEM)

Friday & Saturday Storm System

A low pressure system currently brewing in the Rockies will travel along the track of today’s cold front, with widespread rain arriving by Friday evening. Scattered showers are expected to pick up in the afternoon on Friday, although a few sprinkles may come in late in the morning. That rain will stay widespread through much of the overnight into Saturday morning, but taper off slowly through the course of the day. Some snowflakes may mix in early on Saturday morning, but by the afternoon we should just be seeing plain rain.

Rain Friday Night & Saturday (WNEM)

Rainfall totals will be on the higher end, especially for a March rainfall. Totals will average around 0.50″, though the spread looks to be a little lower east of I-75, and higher west of I-75.

Rainfall through Saturday Evening (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be cooler with a return to the lower 40s. Those same numbers hold on Saturday before we return to the middle 50s on Sunday. Sunny skies also return on Sunday, just in time for the first day of spring!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.