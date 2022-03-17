Woman arrested during Oscoda Twp. meeting

OSCODA TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- A heated public meeting ending with one mid-Michigan woman in handcuffs.

This tense situation happened during Oscoda Township’s meeting on Monday.

“I did nothing but express my freedom of speech and exercise my civil rights,” said Jennifer Kirch.

Kirch’s Monday evening began making comments at the Oscoda Township board meeting. It ended with her in a jail cell.

“On a mat that was cold with a cell mate that thought I smelled pretty,” Kirch said.

Kirch said she was arrested after she tried to address the board about a controversial issue. She admits leaving the podium and walking towards the board as you can see in this video here.

She thought she’d be able to walk back to the podium, but police officers had other ideas.

“The one officer kicks out my ankle and I’m telling them you can’t do this. I’m disabled. You can’t handle me like this. And they kick out my ankle and he’s pushing me and I’m on the floor and there’s a knee in my back. And they’re grabbing my arms and I could barely breathe. And I’m sitting there and I’m literally like in shock because I can’t believe this is happening,” Kirch said.

She is facing criminal charges for allegedly resisting, obstructing and assaulting the police officers. Kirch said Oscoda Township Supervisor Ann Richards walked up to her as she was being taken into custody.

“‘Jen, I told you to stop. Jen, I told you to stop.’ and I’m sitting there and all I can say is don’t you dare, don’t you dare, come at me, you can’t come at me after all I’m going through,” Kirch said.

TV5 reached out to Richards by phone, and she had no comment. Here is what she said at the meeting after Kirch was taken away.

“Any person making personal, impertinent or slanderous remarks or who shall become boisterous or confrontational while addressing the board may be requested to leave the lectern. Speaking time will be limited to four minutes per person per public comment period. Again, I understand that that was a passionate subject for her, but it was um in my opinion needed to be stopped,” Richards said.

