Bay City releases road closures ahead of parade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in Bay City should know about a few street closures ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.
Portions of Center Avenue will be closed starting Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Center Avenue between Water Street and Madison Avenue, as well as Adams Street between Center Avenue and 7th Street, will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Saginaw Street and Washington Avenue will remain open for cross traffic overnight. Center Avenue from Livingston Street to Water Street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Streets will reopen to normal traffic on Sunday at 7 p.m.
