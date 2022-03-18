Bay City releases road closures ahead of parade

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in Bay City should know about a few street closures ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

Portions of Center Avenue will be closed starting Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Center Avenue between Water Street and Madison Avenue, as well as Adams Street between Center Avenue and 7th Street, will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Saginaw Street and Washington Avenue will remain open for cross traffic overnight. Center Avenue from Livingston Street to Water Street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Streets will reopen to normal traffic on Sunday at 7 p.m.

