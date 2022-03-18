Bay City St. Patrick’s Day parade back after 2-year hiatus

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The preparations are in place and excitement is building for the return of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Bay City.

It’s been two years since the parade was held in person.

With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway Thursday, residents celebrating at Coonan’s Irish Hub are looking forward to the big show.

“We started at like 2,” said Amanda Borath.

“We started at 9 am,” said Ann Lopez.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Bay City kicked off early Thursday. This year’s celebration looked a lot different from the past two years.

“It’s been the nicest thing to get out after about three years of having no St. Patrick’s Day to come out here and have a good time,” said Patrick O’Shea.

Mike O’Shea said he comes from a proud lineage.

“We were in green hut two years back and they said all the bars were going to be closed on St. Patrick’s Day,” Mike O’Shea said.

His uncle was a key figure in organizing the city’s annual parade.

“My uncle started the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Jack O’Shea,” Mike O’Shea said.

Now Tom Newsham is the President of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association of Bay City.

The parade was an annual tradition dating to 1955 until COVID-19 arrived.

“Two years ago, at this time, we were making that announcement that we had to cancel,” Newsham said.

The event was canceled in 2020 and then held virtually in 2021. This year, it’s back in person.

“This is an exciting year. We’ve put a couple years of good luck into it and we’re hoping for a big return,” Newsham said.

He said they are firing on all cylinders to make a big comeback.

“The final preparations, making sure everything is ready for Sunday at 2 p.m. We’ve got all of our sponsors back, so life is good,” Newsham said.

