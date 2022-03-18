Advertisement

Bridgeport Twp. Police searching for suspects in attempted larceny of ATM

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are investigating the attempted larceny of an ATM at a credit union in Bridgeport Township.

Officers were sent to the United Financial Credit Union parking lot, located at 5658 Dixie Highway, for an ATM that was pulled from its base on March 18 at 5:23 a.m. Suspects tried to take the ATM and it was left in the lot, police said.

The suspects used a vehicle that was recently stolen from Oakland County, according to Bridgeport Township Police. The abandoned vehicle was recovered near Dixie Highway not far from United Financial Credit Union.

Bridgeport Township Police are investigating the incident with help from Michigan State Police. Police noted this incident may be related to the previous incident that happened at the United Financial Credit Union in Saginaw Township.

No suspects have been taken into custody. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Bridgeport Township Police Department at 989-777-2800 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.

