Cooler Friday with widespread rain beginning this evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warmer couple of days in the middle of this week, temperatures are coming back to more seasonable numbers for this time of year. We’re also tracking more rain to come back into the area today, with the most widespread swath of that rain picking up near sundown today. That rain continues into Saturday with another day in the 40s before a dry and bright Sunday with temperatures returning to the 50s!

Today

A few sprinkles reside north of the Saginaw Bay this morning, though most are dry with mostly cloudy skies. There are a few damp spots on the roads too where showers moved through overnight, but roadways are in good shape overall. No extra time will be needed on your morning drive! Temperatures are also running a little bit of a split this morning too, we have lower 40s in the Flint area while readings are in the middle 30s up north.

Some of those sprinkles and isolated showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon, but more scattered showers will start to pick up in the middle of this afternoon. Near sundown is when the larger swath of rain moves in from the south, reaching Flint by around 7 PM, the Tri-Cities closer to 9 PM, then our northern counties around midnight. Although this will mostly be a steady rain, there could be some heavier downpours embedded within.

Rain Picking Up Friday (WNEM)

Highs today will be cooler, we’ll have lower 40s for most of the area. Flint will be the one exception where highs there could still reach up to around 50 degrees. The wind will persist out of the northeast between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts close to 25 mph also possible.

Highs Friday (WNEM)

Tonight

That rain will continue in periods through the overnight hours with occasional breaks. It will all continue to move in from the south as the low pressure system responsible for it nears the lower peninsula.

Rain Friday Night (WNEM)

Lows tonight will also stay above freezing and come in comparable to Thursday night, with numbers around the middle 30s in most locations. The wind will continue out of the northeast between 10 and 20 mph.

Lows Friday Night (WNEM)

This Weekend

On Saturday, rainfall from this system will continue in a scattered fashion though there will still be occasional breaks. Heading into the evening, that rain will start to taper off, but some flurries may also be possible on the backside of the rain depending on how cool temperatures can get. No snow accumulations are expected though with all the warmer air we’ve had recently.

Scattered Showers Saturday (WNEM)

After all the rain is finished by Saturday evening, rainfall totals will come in a little on the higher-end for this time of year. Totals have been trending upwards a little bit, with totals around 0,75″ possible for the Tri-Cities, Flint, and locations south and west of there. The Thumb and our northern counties should still see totals close to 0.50″.

Rainfall Totals Through Saturday (WNEM)

Highs Saturday will be cooler as well only reaching into the lower and middle 40s with a north northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday has much brighter skies in store for the first day of spring, and highs will return back to the 50s! The forecast looks good especially if you’re looking to head out to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Bay City!

Bay City St. Patrick's Day Parade (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.