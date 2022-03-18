Cooler temperatures with rain chances return late week

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After well above average temperatures treated us for St. Patrick’s Day, we return closer to average going into late week and starting the new weekend

Rain chances look more likely over the next several days too. That also could some with some mixed precipitation.

However, the start of Spring is looking better.

Here’s your latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Thursday)

We can expect an increase in clouds going into the later evening and overnight period tonight.

The leading edge of the system we track for Friday-Saturday will still produce the chance for a few isolated showers going into tonight. The coverage looks to stay isolated, so if you don’t experience any rain tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies into Friday morning.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

Lows tonight will drop a bit behind a passing cold front into Friday morning into the 30s. Some upper 20s north can’t be ruled out.

Friday

We can expect more clouds to start the morning with a few isolated showers still on the table.

Highs for Friday will be a lot cooler compared to the 60s and 70s we experienced Thursday. Only expect highs back in the 40s going into the afternoon.

Rain Friday Evening (WNEM)

Crossing lunchtime, scattered to numerous chances for showers will move in. Our best time frame for rain look to land Friday evening into Saturday morning. There some be some moderate pockets of rain with an isolated rumble of thunder too.

Lows Friday night drop back into the 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Weekend Outlook (WNEM)

We’re looking at a split weekend with Saturday looking like the cooler, rainy day. Scattered showers especially for the morning and afternoon look good at this point.

We will have to watch colder air spilling in from the NW by the afternoon; this could chance over precipitation types to a mix and even some brief snow showers. With ground temperatures expected to stay near or above freezing, we’re not anticipating any major accumulations for those who experience any mixed precipitation.

Sunday is looking brighter and warmer with temperatures by the afternoon back in the 50s and some more sunshine, especially crossing into the afternoon. Just in time for the Bay City Parade starting at 2 PM!

Bay City Parade Sunday (WNEM)

