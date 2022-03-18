FAFSA priority deadline extended to May 1

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) priority deadline has been extended to May 1.

Completing and submitting a FAFSA helps students apply for grants, scholarships, and other forms of financial aid for higher education.

“We must work together to help Michiganders pursue their potential by lowering the cost of higher education so they can get the skills they need to land good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The FAFSA opens the door to countless scholarships and other forms of financial assistance, and I’m pleased we’re able to extend the deadline so more students can take advantage of this program and lower the cost of higher education. I encourage every student to complete this application to ensure they receive every penny possible to help pay for a college education and set themselves up for long-term success. Please don’t wait to submit your application, you could be missing out on valuable financial assistance.”

FAFSA submissions received on or before May 1 will be given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant. The original priority deadline for the state was March 1.

Students who wait to submit their FAFSA after the May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive, the state said.

“Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We are hopeful this deadline extension will help families who have been faced with challenges. Please do not delay and complete this free application today.”

