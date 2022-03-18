Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City closed for repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The M-13/M-84 Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City will be closed until about 3 a.m. Friday morning because of structural repairs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

This work is designed to have maintenance done to make smooth operations to the bridge when traffic continues.

MDOT is suggesting drivers use the M-25 Veterans Memorial Bridge while this closure is happening.

