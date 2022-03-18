Manager discusses sudden closure of Bay Valley Resort and Conference Center

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A manager of the popular Bay Valley Resort and Conference Center is speaking out after the sudden shutdown.

“Well first and foremost I would like to apologize because it wasn’t something that anybody wanted or was expected,” said Elizabeth Clay, the former General Manager at Bay Valley Resort and Conference Center.

Clay says she is helping the owner with the sale of the property. As TV5 has previously reported, some people had events scheduled at the center for later in the year.

Now they have to find a new venue. Clay said anyone that had an event booked should have or will be hearing from Bay Valley.

“The sales manager will be reaching out to everyone that had an event,” Clay said. “I know she started this week.”

Clay said Bay Valley continued to book events because that’s what the owner wanted his staff to do.

“‘Do you want us to continue booking events? Should we continue?’ He always said yes if it was worth it, you know because his intention was to stay open,” Clay said.

Clay is quick to point out Bay Valley did not ask for a deposit, a COVID precaution. Clay said she believes that Bay Valley will not reopen as a hotel and conference center.

“There is a purchase agreement in the works, I believe,” Clay said. “I know that the potential owner, he does not intend on keeping it a hotel. He is looking at making it a medical facility.”

Clay said that purchase agreement should be finalized in August. She wants everyone to know closing was never the plan, it was something that became necessary.

“He is at a point where he doesn’t know what to do,” Clay said. “He is 74 years old. He’s lost a lot of money. He just wants somebody to buy the business.”

Clay said the golf course will remain open for this year at least.

