Saginaw Twp. banquet center open to party planners after sudden closure of Bay Valley Resort

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The sudden closure of a local resort comes just ahead of prime wedding season.

It was a surprise to many when Bay Valley Resort made the announcement on social media that the hotel will be closing its doors for some required renovations.

The closure is leaving engaged couples and party planners scrambling. If you’re looking for a new venue, the Trillium Banquet Center wants to hear from you.

“I felt a little bad for the events that are being booked and graduation parties and all the things and hoping that we could help some of the clients out that are probably scrambling for dates,” said Wendi Barber.

Barber is the event coordinator for the Trillium Banquet Center and Timbers Bar and Grill. She wants people who had an event scheduled at Bay Valley to give Trillium a look.

“Fridays are really a good open date for us if people are really scrambling to just try and get a date booked, Fridays are really great,” Barber said. " June is a little tougher but we’re willing to work with people if they’re willing to work and be flexible as far as times are concerned. Going into July and August we definitely have some of those Fridays and Saturdays still open and available and into the fall definitely and of course, we still are getting ready to book Christmas parties too.”

Trillium hosts weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, bridal and baby showers along with birthday and Christmas parties.

“We do all kinds of events, holding up to 200 guests per event, minimum of 30, so we have lots of leeway in our bookings,” Barber said.

So if you’re in need of a venue for your next event, Barber said she would like to hear from you.

“We’re kind of a best-kept secret, which we don’t want to be a secret anymore,” Barber said. “We would like to be out there and people know that we’re attached to Timbers Bar and Grill and we would love to host your event here.”

For anyone who would like more information on Trillium Banquet Center, call 989-790-2345.

