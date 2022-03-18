Whitmer signs executive directive to streamline FOIA request payments

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to make Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with state departments easier.

Executive Directive 2022-3 requires state of Michigan departments to accept credit card payments for any fees associated with the production of records under a FIOA request.

The directive builds on efforts by Attorney General Dana Nessel and her late communications director Kelly Rossman-McKinney to promote transparency.

“This executive directive furthers transparency and openness in state government, making it easier for any Michigander to access department records,” Whitmer said. “Effective immediately, all State of Michigan departments are required to begin modifying their systems to accept credit card payments for any fees associated with the production of records under FOIA. We will continue getting things done and ensure we make improvements whenever possible.”

FOIA gives people the right to receive or inspect most public records of public bodies. In some cases, FOIA allows a government department to charge a fee to process the requested records.

The executive directive streamlines the payment of any fees associated with accessing records by directing departments to accept credit card payments rather than requiring more cumbersome forms of payment, such as a check.

