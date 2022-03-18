Advertisement

Whitmer signs executive directive to streamline FOIA request payments

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)(AP)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to make Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with state departments easier.

Executive Directive 2022-3 requires state of Michigan departments to accept credit card payments for any fees associated with the production of records under a FIOA request.

The directive builds on efforts by Attorney General Dana Nessel and her late communications director Kelly Rossman-McKinney to promote transparency.

“This executive directive furthers transparency and openness in state government, making it easier for any Michigander to access department records,” Whitmer said. “Effective immediately, all State of Michigan departments are required to begin modifying their systems to accept credit card payments for any fees associated with the production of records under FOIA. We will continue getting things done and ensure we make improvements whenever possible.”

FOIA gives people the right to receive or inspect most public records of public bodies. In some cases, FOIA allows a government department to charge a fee to process the requested records.

The executive directive streamlines the payment of any fees associated with accessing records by directing departments to accept credit card payments rather than requiring more cumbersome forms of payment, such as a check.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
Traffic alert
Bay City releases road closures ahead of parade
TV5 news update
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, March 18
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Bridgeport Twp. Police searching for suspects in attempted larceny of ATM