Decreasing clouds tonight, brighter Sunday ahead

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the weekend, conditions trend drier and brighter for the second half of the weekend.

Going into next week, another unsettled pattern return; especially for mid-week.

Temperatures stay mild; near or above average into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

Expect scattered showers to last throughout the rest of the evening into the early overnight hours.

Temperatures near freezing going into tonight could briefly changeover precipitation types to a mix and even some wet snowflakes. No snowfall accumulation are likely, but don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes into tonight.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s north and low 30s south of the Tri-Cities.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

Most of the precipitation wraps up past midnight. Temperatures near freezing tonight could pose for a few icy spots early Sunday morning.

Decreasing clouds into Sunday morning could also pose the chance of some patchy fog early Sunday morning. Winds from the NW around 5-15 mph, gusting near 20 mph could prevent any dense fog from developing.

Sunday

First Day of Spring (WNEM)

Despite the low chance for patchy fog, a few lingering clouds will be possible early on before mostly sunny skies return going into the afternoon as High Pressure takes control for Sunday.

Highs by the afternoon will we warmer than Saturday, back in the 50s! Winds will be breezy from the west around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

The Bay City Parade starting at 2 PM also looks great weather wise.; temperatures near 50 with some sunshine!

Bay City Parade Forecast (WNEM)

Partly cloudy going into the later evening and overnight hours. Lows drop back near 30.

Next Week

Monday could have a few showers, better chance for the PM hours. Tuesday also could have a few isolated showers ahead of the system for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to watch next week with greater rain chances along with the chance for more mixed precipitation. Temperature profiles in the vertical will be key and need to be watched.

Rain/Mix Possible Wednesday/Thursday (WNEM)

Temperatures stay pretty consistent from most of the new week. Monday look to be the warmest with split highs in the 40s north and 50s south of the Tri-Cities. Mid to upper 40s for the rest of the week.

