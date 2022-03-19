Advertisement

Great Lakes Loons host seasonal job fair for game day roles

Job seekers wait to be interviewed at for game day roles at Dow Diamond.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -The Great Lakes Loons hosted a job fair to fill 100 open positions for game day roles for the 15th season at Dow Diamond.

Job seekers participated in on the spot interviews with immediate hiring.

“Anything in the entertainment industry, you name it, we’re looking for it,” said Tyler Kring, the Assistant General Manager. “We have over 100 positions to fill today so if you have any kind of skill set and want a great working environment, a fun place to work this summer, please come on down and we’d love to have you on board our team this summer.”

The following positions are available and can be applied for at the event or online:

  1. Bartender
  2. Bat Boy/Girl
  3. Box Office Ticket Seller
  4. Catering Attendant
  5. Concessions Cashier
  6. Concessions Lead
  7. Fun Flock (Promo Team)
  8. Gameday Assistant
  9. Grill Cook
  10. Grounds Crew Lead
  11. Grounds Maintenance Worker
  12. Janitorial/Custodial Worker
  13. Loon Loft Retail Associate
  14. Parking Attendant
  15. Playground Assistant
  16. Post-Event Cleaning Crew
  17. Prep Cook
  18. Section Leader
  19. Security Guard
  20. Stats and Scoreboard Crew
  21. Suite Servers
  22. Ticket Taker

Cindy Schuetz, a schoolteacher said she has attended many Loons games in the past, and wanted an opportunity to be with the crowds and share the gameday excitement.

“Teachers are so bogged down with lesson plans and going home and doing grades, and I thought I want a job where I can punch the clock, come in, enjoy, do what I can for the company and then leave, go home, and relax after a day’s work,” Schuetz said.

If you are looking for a hob and were unable to make it to the fair, the Loons have applications available here.

Opening Day at Dow Diamond is April 8 at 6:05 p.m.

