Great Lakes Loons host seasonal job fair for game day roles

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -The Great Lakes Loons hosted a job fair to fill 100 open positions for game day roles for the 15th season at Dow Diamond.

Job seekers participated in on the spot interviews with immediate hiring.

“Anything in the entertainment industry, you name it, we’re looking for it,” said Tyler Kring, the Assistant General Manager. “We have over 100 positions to fill today so if you have any kind of skill set and want a great working environment, a fun place to work this summer, please come on down and we’d love to have you on board our team this summer.”

The following positions are available and can be applied for at the event or online:

Bartender Bat Boy/Girl Box Office Ticket Seller Catering Attendant Concessions Cashier Concessions Lead Fun Flock (Promo Team) Gameday Assistant Grill Cook Grounds Crew Lead Grounds Maintenance Worker Janitorial/Custodial Worker Loon Loft Retail Associate Parking Attendant Playground Assistant Post-Event Cleaning Crew Prep Cook Section Leader Security Guard Stats and Scoreboard Crew Suite Servers Ticket Taker

Cindy Schuetz, a schoolteacher said she has attended many Loons games in the past, and wanted an opportunity to be with the crowds and share the gameday excitement.

“Teachers are so bogged down with lesson plans and going home and doing grades, and I thought I want a job where I can punch the clock, come in, enjoy, do what I can for the company and then leave, go home, and relax after a day’s work,” Schuetz said.

If you are looking for a hob and were unable to make it to the fair, the Loons have applications available here.

Opening Day at Dow Diamond is April 8 at 6:05 p.m.

