Local congressman launches campaign for new district

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -Congressman Dan Kildee officially launched his re-campaign for Michigan’s eighth congressional district.

The congressman made several stops in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland to meet with supporters.

The newly drawn district includes many communities that Kildee currently represents and adds Midland County. Arenac and Iosco counties will no longer be included.

“I want to continue to be your voice in Washington. This is an important community, this is a community that welcomed me immediately when I ran for congress and every time I’m here, it feels like home because it is home,” Kildee said.

The Flint-born congressman said his focus is on cutting costs for the families he represents. Kildee cited legislation he introduced back in February to cap drug prices for insulin at $35 a month. Another focus of his campaign is to rebuild the economy and reinvest in manufacturing so there isn’t a dependency on foreign produced goods.

“My record shows that I can bring Republicans and Democrats together, despite incredible partisanship and polarization, to get things done for mid-Michigan. This year alone, I helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, protect the Great Lakes and lower health care costs for Michigan families,” Kildee said. “There’s more work to do to support Michigan workers and lower everyday costs for families. That’s why I’m running for re-election, so I can continue working on behalf of Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland families in Congress.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.