Rain tonight into Saturday, brighter Sunday

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - We will carry rain chances in the forecast over the next 24 hours into the new weekend.

Conditions for the second half of the weekend are looking better and brighter!

Still looking a bit unsettled into next week.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Rifle River through Saturday evening in Arenac county.

Tonight (Friday)

After a few showers earlier today, more widespread showers will be likely going into the later evening and overnight hours. Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain will be possible from time to time.

Due to the rain, some ponding on the roads along with some minor flooding in low-lying areas can’t be ruled out. Best to make sure any drainage areas near your home are clear of debris for proper runoff.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 30s near 40 into Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Still expect some scattered showers throughout most of your Saturday, especially throughout the morning and afternoon.

Colder air on the backside of this system will briefly try to changeover precipitation types to a mix and even some snow showers. While ground temperatures look to be just warm enough to avoid any accumulations, don’t be surprised to see some snow flakes in the mix Saturday.

Highs Saturday reach back into the 40s. Winds from the NE around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Precipitation chances decrease going past midnight into Sunday morning. Lows Saturday night drop back into the low 30s. Some refreezing on especially elevated surfaces could occur into Sunday morning.

Sunday could have some lingering clouds early on with decreasing clouds going into the afternoon with more sunshine expected. Just in time for the Bay City Parade starting at 2 PM!

Highs for Sunday should reach back into the 50s.

Next Week

A bit unsettled with more clouds and low end shower chances Monday and Tuesday. Could have another system to track by Wednesday that will have the chance to produce more mixed precipitation.

