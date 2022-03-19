Science and engineering fair returns to Flint after pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -The Flint Regional Science and Engineering Fair is returning to the vehicle city where local students are designing the future.

“If you have a chance to like, work on science or even do science fair I would definitely take it up. I think it’s definitely good and it definitely looks good for college applications and whatnot,” said Andrew Wagner, a Nouvel Catholic Central High School junior.

Wagner is a finalist in the fair. His project explored producing hydrogen and oxygen for a marine engine.

He’s glad to be back in person after two years of virtual fairs.

“Online was a little adjustment, I think everyone had an adjustment online. But I mean hey, what can you do about it? It was during a time where everything shut down. So, I mean I’m glad we’re back in person, I’m happy for that,” Wagner said.

Jordan Krell, the fair director, said the students’ projects have changed with the times.

“There’s a lot more that are computer science based, where they could do a lot more at home with that, and lot of environmental projects, because you might not be able to get into like a lab to go work, or they didn’t know if they were going to get into, but you could go outside and get your hands dirty,” Krell said.

Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy Junior Tara Lee’s project was on how heart rate relates to images of stressful conditions.

Though she’s not a finalist, she still got a chance to interview and present for a judge.

“It’s a really good experience to like have like kind of like an interviewing type situation, and also like explore a topic that you’re really interested in and test a theory out that you have and just kind of overall have a good time,” Lee said.

The winners will be announced Sunday. The top four go to the international fair in Atlanta.

Mid-Michigan students have won awards at the international science and engineering fair for last six years in a row.

