Soggy Saturday weather, drying out with sunshine on Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered rain began to pick up yesterday evening, then continued through the majority of the overnight. That rain is still ongoing this morning and will do so through the day today, but as we head into the overnight we’ll see that coming to and end. Some wet snowflakes mixing in is also a possibility late this evening. By Sunday, skies clear with sunshine making a nice return!

A Flood Warning is still in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac County. More information can be found right here.

Scattered showers are continuing this morning and will continue through the day. There will be breaks in that rain throughout the day, but where we have those breaks clouds will still be present. The majority of the rain from this storm system fell overnight. Through the rest of the day, only around and additional 0.1″ to 0.25″ of rain is expected, with the higher totals expected to be east in the area.

Highs Saturday will be cooler like Friday, most will see lower 40s. Our southern row of counties will be the exception, where highs could reach up to around 45 or 46 degrees. The wind will make a shift from the northeast to the northwest with a speed around 5 to 15 mph.

Some snowflakes will begin to mix in this evening, starting from the west then moving east as temperatures fall to around freezing. No snow accumulations are expected, though, with all of the warmer weather we’ve had recently. Expect flurries to come to an end after midnight for most, though they could linger in the Thumb a bit longer, until around 5:00 AM.

Lows tonight will return back to around freezing with a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Clouds clear out quickly early Sunday morning, then an abundance of sunshine returns to the area. That sunshine lasts through the daytime, and highs will see a warmer response too into the middle 50s. The wind will come out of the west northwest between 5 and 15 mph. This is perfect parade weather in Bay City!

Upcoming Week

We’re watching for a few showers to come in the afternoon on Monday, though most of the day is dry. Looking farther into Wednesday, though, another storm system that ejects out of the Great Plains is expected to bring more rain to the area. There could be some mixing up north if temperature profiles play out correctly, but this is looking to be a mostly-rain event. Be sure to check back for updates over the next few days!

