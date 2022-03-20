Ascension teams up with Saginaw Spirit to raise awareness for traumatic brain injury month

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -March is traumatic brain injury awareness month. Saturday night, Ascension St. Mary’s and the Field Neurosciences Institute were at the Dow Event Center to give preventative care tips and how to spot the signs of brain injuries.

Ascension said traumatic brain injuries at the leading cause of disability and death among children and young adults in the United States.

The Field Neurosciences Institute gave away 250 bike helmets to kids up to 15-years-old at the game.

Denise Wolfe, a Glennie resident, was a patient at St. Mary’s after suffering a brain injury. Wolfe said she was at the event to spread awareness about the hospital that took care of her.

“They just went above and beyond. They truly went above and beyond. They just didn’t...they just don’t give up,” Wolfe said. “And that’s important because you don’t always see that. They’ve cared, and that means a lot.”

Staff from the trauma center at St. Mary’s was also there, including those who work in neuroscience and the emergency room.

Luca Summers, a nurse, works for flight care at the hospital. He said the team is dedicated to trauma care and want to help people the best they can.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the flight-care unit, which has seen more than 12,000 patients.

“We just love getting out there in the community and taking care of folks and helping them get the trauma care they need,” Summers said. “St. Mary’s of Michigan is a level two trauma center. We bring our patients there and just get ‘em safe, rapid, quality trauma care as quickly as possible.”

