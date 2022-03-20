Crews working on fire in Isabella Co.

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) -A fire on Pickard Road and Wise Road has re-kindled. First responders are on the scene.

Isabella County Dispatch recommends residents avoid the area.

Earlier Sunday morning, multiple fire agencies responded to the scene on M20 to work on the active fire. The roads were partially closed so that firefighters could safely work.

