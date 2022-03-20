Local father collects socks to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -8-year-old Bennett Lockwood loves sports, trains, and food, just like any other second grader.

“He’s giving and pure and genuine and everything he does he tries to entertain us,” said Matt Lockwood, Bennett’s father.

But unlike the other kids at K.C. Ling Elementary, Bennett has down syndrome.

“He’s taught me patience that’s the biggest thing. It’s a blessing honestly,” Lockwood said.

Bennett just wants to be included and accepted, and it’s hard to say no to that face when he wants to play.

That’s why his dad has hundreds of pairs of socks in his house, for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

“Chromosomes, they kind of resemble socks. So, they came up with the idea that down syndrome has an odd number of chromosomes so let’s wear odd socks to commemorate that,” Lockwood said.

Matt will give a presentation to Bennett’s class about down syndrome. The bond he shares with Bennett is evident.

Over the past few weeks, he’s purchased enough socks to give a pair to everyone in the Hemlock Public School District.

“It’s really quite overwhelming but with as cute as he is it’s totally understandable. He gets a lot of attention wherever he goes and it’s understandable,” Lockwood said.

Matt also started the MI Great Buddy Walk, an annual fundraiser to support down syndrome organizations.

“Bennett may not be able to do everything to the capacity that his peers can. But he still likes to be involved in that,” Lockwood said.

When it comes down to it, Matt is just a dad who wants his son to have the world, and a pair of cool socks.

“It just means a lot to us and our goal isn’t to get him attention it’s to promote inclusion and acceptance for people with down syndrome and all special needs in schools and in the community and everywhere,” Lockwood said.

You can share your celebrations and photos of World Down Syndrome Day on the MI Great Buddy Walk Facebook page.

