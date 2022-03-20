Advertisement

State Police: 2 men arrested, charged in Thetford Township homicide

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) -State Police say two St. Helen men have been arrested and charged for a homicide that occurred in February.

At 12:20 p.m., investigators responded to a 911 call at a home on the 14000 block of Belsay Road. The caller said a man needed medical assistance.

State Police said Jesse Warren Loomis, a 22-year-old man from Millington had been fatally shot. Loomis was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Two suspects, Troy Joseph Bilkovsky and Brian Lee Colden were arrested on March 11 and 16, and arraigned on March 15 and 17 in the 67th District Court on homicide and felony weapons charges.

Both men remain in-custody at the Genesee County Jail.

State Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the MSP Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

