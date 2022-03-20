State Police troopers find loaded gun, drugs, during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 45-year-old Flint man is behind bars after State Police discovered illegal firearms and drugs in his vehicle.

State Police said troopers stopped a car for traffic violations. The driver had concealed a loaded 10mm pistol in his waistband.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found four illegal firearms, two of which were stolen, and one with a serial number that had been destroyed.

Investigators also found what they believe to be Adderall, Clonazepam, Valium, Vicodin, Tramadol and crack cocaine in the car.

A search warrant was issued at the driver’s residence where 11 more firearms and ammunitions was recovered.

The driver is lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

