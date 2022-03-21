4 found dead after mobile home fire in Lapeer Co.

DRYDEN TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were found dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Lapeer County.

Officers were sent to Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park at 5:07 a.m. on Monday, March 21 for the incident.

Police found four bodies in one mobile home trailer at the scene, the Dryden Township Police Department said. The Michigan State Police fire marshal was at the scene assisting in the investigation on Monday.

Surrounding units sustained damage from the fire, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation by the Dryden Township Police Department is still ongoing.

