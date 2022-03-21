Bay Co. man wins $400K playing Michigan Lottery

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man’s Club Keno numbers paid out a $400,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 44-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $200,000 when his Club Keno numbers matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers on March 12: 03-12-19-27-28-35-37-73.

“I play these Club Keno numbers often and have won a couple of hundred dollars a few times,” the player said. “I scanned my ticket a few hours after I purchased it and got a message to file a claim at a lottery office.”

The two times kicker doubled the player’s prize to $400,000. He bought the winning ticket at JB’s Market, located at 32 W. Munger Road in Munger.

“I assumed I’d won a few hundred dollars again but used the ‘Watch My Drawings’ feature on the website to confirm the amount,” the player said. “When I entered my ticket information and a prize of $400,000 came up on my screen, I jumped up in shock. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

The lucky player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and save the rest.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.