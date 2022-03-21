Advertisement

Cash reward offered for information in unsolved homicide

Kenyon Powell
Kenyon Powell(Crime Stoppers)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.

Kenyon Powell, 33, was shot to death outside the Shop-n-Go Mini Mart in the 1500 block of W. Pierson Road in Flint on March 21, 2021. It happened about 9:15 p.m.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

