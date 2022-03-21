City gives update on Saginaw development projects

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Saginaw has been seeing a lot of development with several ongoing projects looking to revitalize the city.

“There has been a lot of development recently in Saginaw. It’s been really exciting. The past five years we’ve had some really huge investments downtown, and we’re still continuing to see them,” said Cassi Zimmerman, business development manager at Saginaw Future.

She gave an update on various development projects taking place in and around downtown Saginaw. Zimmerman said the Dow Event Center parking garage is set to open in June.

“They are looking to make it so that the entire thing can be open 24/7. So, it won’t just be open for events as it has been in the past. They’ve also talked to some different developers that are doing projects, such as the one at the Huntington Building, so that they can have workers and people who live in future developments park at that garage as well,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman also said work on the new Saginaw High School continues, calling it huge for the city.

“They’re trying to shore up all the land that they need for the development and then hopefully they’ll be moving forward with that soon and that’ll change the landscape of the riverfront,” Zimmerman said.

As for the Bearinger building, Zimmerman said the structure is owned by the Saginaw Economic Development Corporation. She said that entity is doing everything it can to preserve the building in case a potential developer comes along.

“We want to make sure that building is still intact and developable. We don’t want to lose such an important and amazing building,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman is holding out hope someone will give the building a new purpose in a vital part of downtown.

“And it’s in such a key location. We would love to see something developed there,” Zimmerman said.

Saginaw Public Schools plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Saginaw United High School on Wednesday.

