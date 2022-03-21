Genesee Health System receives $1.4M federal grant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local health center is receiving a federal grant to help care for mid-Michigan residents.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the $1,435,649 federal grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will help Genesee Health System.

With the grant, Genesee Health System will support the mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use disorder needs of adults, children, families and veterans in the area.

“In Congress, I am working to bring federal resources home to mid-Michigan to lower health care costs. That’s why I’m pleased to announce this federal grant to a local mental health provider to ensure the community has access to mental health care. Every Michigander deserves access to quality healthcare, including mental health care,” Kildee said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.