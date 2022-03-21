Advertisement

Lapeer couple dies in Oakland Co. traffic crash

By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM)- A Lapeer husband and wife died in an Oakland County traffic crash on Monday.

Michael Scott Clyne, 48, and Nicole Ann Clyne, 47, were driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix on northbound Ortonville Road. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said their car crossed the centerline of the road and hit a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee going south.

The 64-year-old Ortonville man driving the Jeep was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released. Both Michael and Nicole Clyne were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael was the driver and they both were wearing seat belts. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the case, but the sheriff’s office is still investigating.

