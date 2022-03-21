Advertisement

Michigan families receiving additional food benefits in March

Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.(State of Michigan)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 monthly payment in March.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the additional payment will help lower the cost of groceries for 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” Whitmer said. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

  • One Person: $250
  • Two Persons: $459
  • Three Persons: $658
  • Four Persons: $835
  • Five Persons: $992
  • Six Persons: $1,190
  • Seven Persons: $1,316
  • Eight Persons: $1,504

The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. Cardholders can check their balance on their Michigan Bridge Card online or by calling a customer service representative at 888-678-8914.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said
AP
Less than 1.5K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan
Nessel calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle