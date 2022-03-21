Multiple rain chances ahead this week with seasonable temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After beautiful weather for the second half of the weekend, clouds will start to move back in for this Monday. Some of the warmth from yesterday will be held onto in parts of Mid-Michigan today, though! This upcoming week is looking to be on the rainy-side, though the largest rain chance after today is centered on Wednesday.

Today

Mostly clear skies start us off this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. There are a few readings in the 20s near Houghton Lake and Roscommon. The wind is calm so wind chills are not a factor heading out! We’ll see some sun this morning before more clouds continue to fill in from the west. Along with that comes our rain for today.

Rain will start to fill in around noon today and last through the afternoon and evening. Flint might see a few sprinkles near noon, but that area is expected to dodge the rain today. Central Michigan, over to the Tri-Cities, the Thumb, then north of there is where the rain will persist today. There could be a few heavier downpours embedded within that rain at times, too.

Monday Afternoon Rain (WNEM)

Rainfall totals will come in up to 0.50″ at the most in the tip of the Thumb and our northern counties. However, rainfall totals will lower as you head south in the area.

Monday Rainfall (WNEM)

Highs today will also see quite a split when combining an incoming warm front and a northeast wind off Lake Huron. That wind will be between 5 and 15 mph. The lakeshore locations will likely only reach the upper 30s this afternoon, while farther inland temperatures will warm into the 40s. The Flint area will still hold onto the 50s, though, as long as the warm front is able to reach up close enough.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

The rain from the daytime will begin to diminish overnight. By 5 AM, the rain should completely come to a stop, but wet roads are expected on your drive tomorrow morning. The clouds will hang around the entire night, though, and last into Tuesday. Lows tonight will settle into the lower and middle 30s with a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Midweek Rain Chance

Tuesday sees more scattered showers picking back up, especially in the late-afternoon and evening. That will lead into Wednesday where a larger system moves in, bringing rainfall for much of the daytime. That system begins to exit the area on Thursday, but on the backside of it where colder air rushes in, some wet snowflakes could mix into the exiting rain.

Rain Chances this Week (WNEM)

Highs all through this week will hold in the middle 40s quite consistently, which is around normal for this time of year. Overnight lows should stay right around freezing, if not, just above freezing.

