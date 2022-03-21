Nessel reaches agreement with pharmacies allegedly price gouging

Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has reached an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance agreement after a Notice of Intended Action with pharmacies suspected of price gouging at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The locations of these suspected stores are in Bay City, Birch Run, Madison Heights, and Holland.

The Notice of Intended Action issued in February alleged the prices were more than other brick and mortar pharmacies in Michigan when the omicron variant was spreading throughout the state.

The resident agent accused of selling antigen rapid tests for more than twice the retail price in a Madison Heights and Holland pharmacy also had a connection to Birch Run Drugs and Maplewood Pharmacy in Bay City.

The pharmacies will pay $100 each to the two complainants who prompted the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, and pay $1,000 to the department that will be used as restitution for consumers who can provide accurate documentation.

Residents must show they overpaid at one of those locations between Dec. 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022 to be considered for reimbursement. Residents have 60 days to file. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team will reach out to the consumer for proof of purchase.

“My Consumer Protection Team continues to secure positive results for Michigan consumers,” Nessel said. “Let it be clearly understood that I will hold accountable businesses that exploit the ongoing pandemic for monetary gain.”

More information can be found of the department’s website.

