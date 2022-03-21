Rain & mix wind down tonight, longer rain event late Tuesday through Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful first day of spring on Sunday, but in typical Michigan March fashion, some areas are seeing a pretty big cool down today, with some snowflakes coming along with our afternoon system.

And also in typical Michigan fashion, not everyone is seeing wet weather, and while some are in the 30s, others have been warming up into the 50s today.

This Evening & Overnight

Precipitation this evening is most likely from around the Saginaw area and northern half of the Thumb, to the north. A good dividing line for the best chances for precipitation is around M-46 and northward.

For anyone who has fallen into the 30s, some mixed precipitation or outright snow is possible as this system comes through. Farther south, rain is most likely. Snowfall accumulations are expected to remain fairly minor, but could amount to enough to put a fresh coating in some of our far northern communities, like Tawas or Whittemore where we’ve received some reports.

Areas farther to the south will enjoy a dry evening, without much to worry about for any evening plans or travel.

Slick roads are possible in areas that saw wet weather today, where temperatures fall below freezing tonight. (WNEM)

Any wet weather should end overnight and we’ll dry out into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Areas that fall below freezing should be aware of any slippery areas that may develop tomorrow morning.

Tuesday Through Thursday

Tuesday should start dry for the morning commute and remain that way for most through the daylight hours. Showers aren’t completely impossible during the day, but with a dry easterly flow fighting back against any incoming wet weather, the coverage of any showers is expected to be spotty.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s for most, but will remain chilly near the water. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday should have a chance to warm up into the upper 30s to middle 40s under cloudy skies, with an easterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Rain becomes more likely later into the evening, with the chances really picking up after 7 PM into the overnight. Rain will eventually become widespread into Wednesday morning and over 0.50″ of rain is possible during that time.

Rain is possible through the day on Wednesday. A brief period of freezing rain is possible in our northern counties. (WNEM)

We will have to keep an eye out for a brief period of freezing rain late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in our far northern area (Roscommon, Ogemaw, etc.) but the period for freezing rain looks brief for now with temperatures warming up into the low 40s to 50s for highs Wednesday.

There may be a brief lull in the showers, but scattered rain and some rumbles of thunder will pick back up again and remain possible overnight into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 40s once again, which should keep most of the precipitation during the day on the liquid rain side of things, but some mix can’t be ruled out from time to time in our coolest spots.

From Tuesday through 7 AM on Thursday, some areas may pick up over 1″ of rain. Early indications show most areas will fall between 0.75 and 1.25″ during that multi-day stretch. Once our system from today clears out, we should be able to nail down totals a bit more specifically.

