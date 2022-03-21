Special Olympics polar plunge raises record breaking money

Mich. (WNEM)- 4,800 Michigan residents helped raise almost $1.5 million for Special Olympics Michigan by jumping into cold water in multiple polar plunges.

The money raised will be able to help athletes compete year-round at zero cost.

“The original goal of raising one-million dollars was a lofty one,” said Tim Hileman, President, and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “We shattered that goal with the help of our brave volunteers and generous sponsors. People are excited to gather together, have fun and support an initiative that unites us all.”

There were over 30 polar plunges in-person and virtual starting last January.

“Inclusion means to me that kids get to experience things that every kid gets to,” said Ty Van Wieren, a Holland Christian staff member who jumped five times for his students that were unable to. “Our students are part of the student body. They are not separated from anyone. It’s relationships with everybody, it’s eating at the same table at lunch. That’s who we were made to be.”

The funds raised will go towards the return of the 2022 Summer Games. Special Olympics Michigan will send a team of over 50 members to Orlando, Florida to represent the state in June.

Detroit will host an international soccer tournament with 24 teams from around the world made up of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities for the 2022 Unified Cup.

