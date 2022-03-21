Townhomes coming to Old Town Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- A lot of projects are coming to the city of Saginaw, one of the projects is bringing housing to old town.

Residents and businesses in the area are looking forward to the additional traffic.

Alex De Parry is overseeing the demolition project on Niagara Street in Old Town Saginaw.

“There’s a lot of activity obviously going on in old town,” De Parry said.

The building is being torn down to make way for three new townhomes that will be going up. De Parry, who is the president of Ann Arbor builders, says each townhome will sell for at least $550,000. They will feature four levels, a garage at the bottom, a first floor, second floor, and an attic.

“Parking for two, minimum of two cars. They’re stacked units. Each unit will have an elevator, private elevator from the ground level all the way up to the fourth level,” De Parry said.

De parry said each townhome will have 3,000 square feet of custom-built space.

“Obviously kitchens, multiple bathrooms, you have finishing options. And the top floor can be a studio, study, extra bedroom, what have you,” De Parry said.

Word of the new development puts a smile on the face of Sam Baz. He co-owns Daniel’s Grill.

The American and Lebanese cuisine restaurant is just a short walk away from the site of the new townhomes.

“The city is working hard for getting all this for this community. It’s awesome news. We are so excited to know this is coming there to this area,” Baz said.

Baz said he has been in business here for four years and he looks forward to many more.

“It will be a great future for this area no doubt. They keep working hard, especially the city. I love them, I love this community and their support,” Baz said.

De parry said he will break ground on the townhomes in spring 2023. They will be ready for move-in by spring 2024.

“Old town needs more housing and this is another step in bringing housing down to old town,” De Parry said.

