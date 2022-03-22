5 first responders honored for heroism after saving victim from burning building

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) -Five first responders are being recognized for their heroism after saving a victim from a burning building.

On Feb. 18, Shiawassee County Central Dispatch received reports of a house fire in the 1400 block of S. Chipman Street in Owosso. A resident was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

When Owosso police and fire arrived, they found the main floor fully engulfed.

According to the city, Dispatcher Kelsey Curtis was on the phone with the victim for more than 19 minutes as they went in and out of consciousness.

Firefighters set up a ladder to the second story to rescue the victim. Lt. Matt Nowiski and John McKay entered the burning building and crawled through the structure.

Curtis was still on the phone with the victim and helped direct firefighters to the bedroom.

Owosso Township Firefighters Lt. Mike Gute and Whitney Ryan began to ascend ladders and help with the rescue. Nowiski and McKay found the victim unconscious and moved them through to a window and down a ladder to safety.

The city said if the firefighters hadn’t risked their own safety, the victim would not have survived. (City of Owosso Facebook page)

The city said the time elapsed from the initial call to the victim being extracted was more than 23 minutes.

During the rescue, Curtis was on the phone with the victim, telling them what to do and relaying information to the ground crew.

The victim was taken from the scene to a hospital.

In recognition of their heroic acts, the city honored Nowiski, McKay, Gute, Ryan and Curtis with a citation of valor.

