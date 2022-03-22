College student organizing ‘Standing with Ukraine March’

Mt. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM)- While the violence continues to unfold in eastern Europe, local students are coming together to show they stand with Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continues.

Marina Valoshina talked about Russia’s invasion of her birth country.

“It’s been emotional. It’s been heartbreaking. It’s been absolutely hopeful too. Just seeing Ukraine come together and fight for its country,” Valoshina said.

Valoshina spent the first nine years of her life in Ukraine. Now, the student at Mid-Michigan College in Mt. Pleasant is doing what she can to help.

She organized the Standing with Ukraine March that will take place this Saturday at Noon in Mt. Pleasant.

“We are starting across the library from CMU, the old student athletic center. And we will end up going to downtown memorial, Island Park,” Valoshina said.

Valoshina is selling t-shirts as part of her effort to raise money for Ukraine.

“I will be handing out t-shirts for those who have pre-ordered, and Ukrainian flags, those will be free. And just stickers for any donations. And any and every proceed that I get will be going towards helping Ukraine. Either refugees or helping to gather, getting boxes for the hospitals,” Valoshina said.

Valoshina will be leading the march with a foreign exchange student from Ukraine. The pair will address the participants afterwards. Valoshina is hoping for a big audience.

“It would be amazing. I would love everyone and anyone who can come there, and be there, and to march with me, and to stand with Ukraine as we walk, yes,” Valoshina said.

The march will take place on Saturday, March 26 at noon.

