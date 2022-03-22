Expert: More oil, gas production in US makes world events less impactful on pump prices

Mich. (WNEM)- Sticker shock continues at gas stations across the state and country as prices remain near record highs.

Experts say recent current events such as the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have caused oil prices to spike. Some are concerned a new conflict my also cause a spike in prices.

“It’s just a really challenging environment to be in oil and gas right now,” said Jason Greer, President, CEO of Michigan Oil and Gas Association.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is keeping gas prices high. Another conflict in the middle east threatens to push them up further.

Yemen rebels are escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by targeting its critical oil and gas facilities.

“Any time you have an incursion around an oil and gas site, especially out in the middle east, there’s going to be a fear of what that means for supply,” Greer said.

The kingdom said it won’t bear any responsibility for oil prices.

Greer said even a cryptic comment like that has the potential to move markets.

“The markets will react to anything that they say. They may react that that means there’s going to be less supply to come, which means the price will go up. It may turn out to be not really any big deal and not affect the price. Time will tell,” Greer said.

The markets are already reacting. Crude oil was up a $1.20 Monday hitting more than $113 a barrel.

“That spike will come back down. I think the bigger concern that we all should have is the constant increase that we’ve seen in the cost of gas since the beginning of last year. That hasn’t evaded and has been steadily rising along with all of the other prices in the united states and that’s having a very devastating effect on everything and everyone,” Greer said.

Geer says getting gas prices down and stable requires the United States to take a closer look at its own resources.

“The more oil and gas we produce safely with strong environmental protections in the United States, the less these events around the world impact what is happening at the gas pump by your house,” Greer said.

