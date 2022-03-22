Kildee introduces bill to help develop Buick City in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee visited Flint to announce new legislation that will help develop Buick City.

The Rust to Revitalization Act would allow Buick City and other former industrial and brownfields sites across the country to qualify as opportunity zones, Kildee stated.

The opportunity zones program was created in 2017 to help older, industrial cities and towns such as Flint, Saginaw and Bay City by giving investors preferential tax treatment on investments in areas that qualify.

Kildee notes some of the most in-need sites, such as Buick City, were not eligible to be designated as opportunity zones. Buick City has no permanent residents, meaning it didn’t meet the definition of a “low-income community.”

The Rust to Revitalization Act would designate census tracts where there is no population as opportunity zones if they are former industrial, brownfields sites and are adjacent to an already designated opportunity zone.

“The Opportunity Zones program was supposed to incentivize economic investment in older, industrial areas. But this program overlooked places like Buick City, in my hometown of Flint, that need this additional help to attract investment. This bill will fix this, ensuring Flint has all the economic development tools it needs to revitalize Buick City and thrive,” Kildee said.

Buick City is a former automotive manufacturing facility that General Motors used from the 1900s to make transmission and engine components until it stopped operations in 2010.

The Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust currently owns Buick City and is working to complete the necessary environmental cleanup work for the entire 413-acre site.

“This is an opportunity to correct an oversight regarding an important investment tool to redevelop Buick City. Expanding eligibility in the Opportunity Zone legislation will make Buick City more competitive by providing tax savings for those who want to invest at this amazing site. Moreover, returning the site to productive use is a top economic development priority that will benefit all of Genesee County. We thank Congressman Kildee for introducing this important legislation to help develop Buick City,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.